Meta: Up 58% From The Bottom, It's Time For An Update (Technical Analysis, Rating Downgrade)

Jan. 23, 2023 11:00 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)GOOG, GOOGL, QQQ, XLC
Mirco Lysek profile picture
Mirco Lysek
1.45K Followers

Summary

  • Meta Platforms has a strong fundamental setup and is greatly positioned in an industry that is forecasted to grow substantially over the next decade, while its stock is seemingly undervalued.
  • Meta has completed its downward impulse sequence and is forming its next wave, but it’s still too early to define it as part of a corrective or a new upward sequence.
  • In this technical article, I discuss important price levels and metrics that investors could consider to gain an overview of the stock’s likely price action.
  • By considering multiple outcomes and setting up an adequate contingency plan, investors are less inclined to act driven by emotions, as this could come at a higher cost.
  • It is time to secure some gains and I discuss two strategies that investors could consider to avoid giving back their profits, leading me to qualify META as a hold position from a technical perspective.

Upgrade or downgrade symbol. Businessman turns wooden cubes, changes words "downgrade" to "upgrade". Beautiful orange table, orange background, copy space. Business and upgrade or downgrade concept.

Dzmitry Dzemidovich

Investment thesis

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) has lost 77% since the beginning of its decline and fell significantly under its pandemic low, extending until price levels not seen since 2015. The stock performed well since my last call in November

Sectors 1Y vs 1M

finviz

Information Technology Services and Technology Sector 1Y vs 1M

finviz

Internet Content and Information Advertising and Communication Services Sector 1Y vs 1M

finviz

XLC vs IXIC 23.01.2023

Author, using TradingView

META Actual Situation Weekly 23.01.2023

Author, using TradingView

META Likely Outcome 23.01.2022

Author, using TradingView

This article was written by

Mirco Lysek profile picture
Mirco Lysek
1.45K Followers
Full-time trader with 18+ years of experience in stocks. Master's Degree in Management specialized in Finance and Strategy. It’s all about managing the risk: Being wrong is unavoidable, staying wrong is a choice. While I enjoy giving my opinion on long-term investment opportunities, my focus is oriented toward momentum and mid-term position trading, as I leverage my proficiency in fundamental analysis and combine selected quantitative metrics and theories in technical analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All of my articles are a matter of opinion and must be treated as such. All opinions and estimates reflect my best judgment on selected aspects of a potential investment in securities of the mentioned companies, as of the date of publication. Any opinions or estimates are subject to change without notice. I am not acting in an investment adviser capacity, and this article is not financial advice. I invite every investor to do their research and due diligence before making any investment decisions. I take no responsibility for your investment decisions but wish you great success.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.