Tidewater: Great Risk-Reward For 2023

Jan. 24, 2023 7:00 AM ETTidewater Inc. (TDW)RIG
BeanKounter Capital profile picture
BeanKounter Capital
4.58K Followers

Summary

  • Tidewater has had a huge run in the last year, with shares up more than 3x since the start of 2022 and 24% YTD.
  • They closed an acquisition in April 2022 that added 50 OSVs to their fleet.
  • The replacement cost is much higher than current day rates, which continue to trend higher.
  • Shares of Tidewater are a buy today with a market cap of just over $2B.
  • Tidewater has a much better balance sheet than Transocean, but that means the upside might not be as high.

Drilling rig and support vessel on offshore area

Sergei Dubrovskii

Yesterday I wrote an article on Transocean (RIG), a speculation in the offshore energy sector that I bought near the end of October. I have learned a lot about the sector in the last couple months, and I

Tidewater Fleet

Tidewater Fleet (tdw.com)

Tidewater New Build Economics

New Build Economics (tdw.com)

This article was written by

BeanKounter Capital profile picture
BeanKounter Capital
4.58K Followers
CPA and former Big 4 auditor. I break down investments in qualitative and quantitative terms, and I look for investments that will compound my money over the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RIG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Might buy shares/calls of Tidewater and/or Transocean in coming weeks.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.