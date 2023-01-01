NIKE, Inc., (NYSE:NKE) together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide.
In 2022, we have published two articles on the company titled:
Both of these times we have assigned a neutral rating to the stock for the following reasons:
In today's article we are going to take a look at these factors again and see how their changes may impact our previously established rating and outlook for the stock.
The consumer sentiment has been gradually improving since summer 2022. While the consumer confidence reading remains at historically low levels, its improvement definitely appears promising. It means that consumers are starting to have a more optimistic outlook on their financial future and on the economy as a whole. In our opinion, one of the main reasons why the consumer discretionary segment as a whole has underperformed the broader market in the past 12 months, has been the poor consumer sentiment throughout 2022.
While the rapid improvement of the sentiment may not continue, we believe that a gradual improvement throughout 2023 is more likely than not. This in turn could fuel consumer spending an increased demand for discretionary goods, including Nike's products. For this reason, our outlook on Nike's financial performance in 2023 is more bullish now.
According to Nike's 2022 annual report, as much as 17% of the company's revenue has been generated in the Greater China area.
For this reason, the development in the demand can have significant impacts on the overall performance of the firm.
As in the recent weeks China has been gradually loosening and lifting its Covid-19 restrictions, the development of demand in the region is likely to be positive for Nike. While uncertainty still exists that the restrictions may be reintroduced in the near future, we believe that the likelihood of such an action is relatively low. Recently, Goldman Sachs has published a list of companies, which could benefit most from the reopening of China. Nike was on their list. Furthermore, Nike CEO has been also talking optimistically about the developments in the Chinese market:
We’re still the number one cool and favorite brand in Shanghai and in Beijing. We’re really focused on the Gen Z consumer in China, we saw a very good response from the Gen Z consumer who wants the most innovative products and wants brands that are globally relevant, [...]
As a result, our view is once again turning more bullish on the company.
As the above chart indicates, more than 50% of Nike's revenue is coming from outside of the United States. For this reason, exchange rates have an impact on the company's reported financial figures. In 2022, the relative strength of the USD compared to other currencies has been having a negative impact on the sales figures.
However, since Q3 2022, the strength of the dollar has been gradually declining compared to other currencies. In 2023, we do not expect the USD to return to its 2022 highs. Looking forward, we believe that this improvement is also going to have a positive impact on Nike's financial performance and therefore our view is once again turning more bullish.
Does it mean that we are upgrading our rating to "buy"? To answer this question we have to take a look at the valuation once again as well.
At this point, we believe that the stock's high valuation based on the traditional price multiples is one of the biggest risks. While the P/E ratio is high, at least it is comparable to the historic levels. On the other hand, P/FCF has skyrocketed late 2022, rising well-above historic levels.
Why do we believe that these multiples are not justified?
3. When accounts receivable are increasing at a faster rate than the revenue, it is often a warning sign that the firm is trying to "pull sales forward". They may have loosened their credit policies in order to accelerate sales. When the demand is accelerated, it can often have a negative impact for the coming periods.
All the three issues presented here are material risk factors for Nike's business.
With these three issues in mind, we do not believe that the current valuation is justified and for these reasons we cannot upgrade our rating. We reiterate our "hold" rating.
The macroeconomic environment has been gradually improving in the past months. Consumer confidence has been trending upwards, while the dollar index has been gradually declining from its peak reached in Q3 2022. The reopening of China is also likely to benefit Nike's business in the near term as demand is likely to be positively impacted by the lifting of the Covid related restrictions.
On the other hand, we are reluctant to upgrade our rating on Nike's stock to buy, as the valuation remains elevated, which we believe is not justified primarily due to the rapid increase in inventory levels, coupled with the high growth of accounts receivable (compared to revenue growth).
For these reasons, we maintain our "hold" rating.
