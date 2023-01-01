Nike Worth Considering As China Reopens

Jan. 23, 2023 11:19 PM ETNIKE, Inc. (NKE)
Bela Lakos profile picture
Bela Lakos
644 Followers

Summary

  • The improving macroeconomic environment is likely to have a positive impact on the demand for Nike's products. The reopening of China could be also a major contributor to increasing demand.
  • We believe that the firm's valuation is still not justified. We would like to see inventory levels and the growth in accounts receivable normalising.
  • FX headwinds are likely to be less significant in 2023 than they were in 2022.
  • We reiterate our neutral rating.

Nike Fans Waiting in Line

hapabapa

NIKE, Inc., (NYSE:NKE) together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide.

In 2022, we have published two articles on the company titled:

Screenshot

Analysis history (Seeking Alpha)

CHART

U.S. Consumer confidence (Tradingeconomics.com)

Chart
Data by YCharts

chart

Revenue by region (Nike)

chart

Dollar index (Tradingeconomics.com)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Bela Lakos profile picture
Bela Lakos
644 Followers
Petroleum engineer with an enthusiasm for investing, accounting and personal finances.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Past performance is not an indicator of future performance. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific offer of products or services or financial advice. Information in this article is not an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned herein. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. Expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the authors as of the date of publication and are subject to change. This article has been co-authored by Mark Lakos.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.