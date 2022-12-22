Charter Communications: Playing A Long-Term Game, But The Stock Has Limited Upside

Jan. 24, 2023 12:15 AM ETCharter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)
Summary

  • Charter's shares plunged after intense competition and rising CapEx concerned investors. The shares have bottomed up and are now trading at $396 per share based on Friday closing price.
  • In our view, the competition will be tougher between cable and fiber overbuilders. Thus, cable must ramp up its CapEx to undergo the so-called network evolution.
  • We believe that the competition will be down to price. Charter has been aggressive in its pricing: Spectrum One for $49.99/month and one mobile line for $29.99/month.
  • A converged bundle with such an aggressive pricing could drive internet and mobile net adds, as well as help retain its customers once the promotional period ends.
  • Our 10-year reverse DCF model suggests that the market is expecting a ~2.2% revenue CAGR. However, this is still achievable. A 3% growth brings the implied share price to $466/share (18% upside). We assign a HOLD rating for Charter.

Man watching TV, remote control in hand

The Shares Have Bottomed Up

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) stock plunged from its all-time high of more than $800 per share to $300 per share in just a year. Indeed, intense competition and rising capital expenditures concerned investors, prompting investors to dump the

Charter's top-line growth

Cable's broadband net adds (thousand)

MNOs' FWA net adds

MNVOs' net adds (thousand)

Spectrum's target of traffic usage

Total CapEx excluding line extensions

Line extensions CapEx

Charter 10-year reverse DCF

An independent research that aims to produce in-depth fundamental analysis accessible to all investors. For now, we will cover a group of stocks in within the same sector to provide investors with more comprehensive analysis. At times, however, we will write about companies with wide moats and sold at reasonable prices, those that fall out of favor but still retain a turnaround story, and smaller companies that are not well-known by the market but hold significant upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Research reports are written based on analyst(s) analysis and expectations, and the analyst(s) must include sources for external data included in the analysis. The research analyst is not responsible for any inaccuracy caused by human errors. Still, Vektor Research will make sure, with reasonable efforts, to reduce such mistakes as minimal as possible. Please note that the forecasts do not guarantee any future performance. Vektor Research, along with the analyst(s), is not responsible for any loss, expenses, and the reader's decision-making, as we do not force readers to act towards any securities.

