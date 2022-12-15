Stocks Set To Benefit From China's Reopening In 2023

Jan. 24, 2023 12:23 AM ETBABA, CAAS, JD, PDD
David Zanoni profile picture
David Zanoni
Marketplace

Summary

  • China's reopening from strict COVID lockdowns is likely to lead to strong stock gains for certain companies.
  • I'm expecting strong returns for Alibaba, Pinduoduo, China Automotive, and JD.com in 2023.
  • China's large population can drive strong growth for these companies as the economy opens up.
Asian female florist, owner of small business flower shop wearing protective face mask, starting her business day. Hanging the open sign on the door at the shop. New normal of everyday business practice

AsiaVision/E+ via Getty Images

China's strict zero-COVID policy had a negative impact on the sentiment for China-based stocks, driving them down over the past two years. China's recent announcement of discontinuing quarantine requirements for international arrivals has already demonstrated

Chart
Data by YCharts

Pinduoduo PDD strong buy quant ratings

seeking alpha

China Automotive CAAS bull flag formation stock

China Automotive (daily chart) (tradingview.com)

JD.com double-digit revenue growth

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

9.19K Followers
Through diligent analysis, he is ranked in the top 1% of blogging analysts on Tipranks.com for performance and accuracy. David previously contributed to Kirk Spano's Margin of Safety Investing [MoSI] Marketplace Service and Risk Research Inc.

David focuses on growth & momentum stocks that are reasonably priced and likely to outperform the market over the long-term. He is a long term investor of quality stocks and uses options for strategy.

David told investors to buy in March 2009 at the bottom of the financial crisis. The S&P 500 increased 367% and the Nasdaq increased 685% from 2009 through 2019.

He wants to help make people money by investing in high-quality growth stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell stocks). David is not a registered investment adviser. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial adviser to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.

Comments

