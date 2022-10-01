Gilead Sciences May Still Be Lowballing Q4 Guidance

Jan. 24, 2023 12:45 AM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)
Clinically Sound Investor profile picture
Clinically Sound Investor
2.61K Followers

Summary

  • The company is overdependent on their HIV franchise, but sales are still increasing.
  • Their newer drugs are sparsely covered by the largest insurers but could improve.
  • Sales for #2 revenue producer Veklury aren't as bad as management is guiding.

Gilead sign at headquarters of Gilead Sciences biopharmaceutical company

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) is a large ($110 billion market cap) biopharmaceutical company. It is the long-time virology leader in areas such as HIV and viral hepatitis, and in 2022 was still heavily reliant on its HIV franchise (

Weekly COVID-19 Cases

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

This article was written by

Clinically Sound Investor profile picture
Clinically Sound Investor
2.61K Followers
The Clinically Sound Investor is a pharmacist with a PharmD and a BA in psychology. He has worked across the spectrum from very small independent and hospital pharmacies to the some of the largest retail corporations and medical centers in the nation, as well as experience in specialty and mail order settings. Fascinated by watching the rise of Walmart and Apple after 2008, he now follows the advice "know thyself" and puts expertise of understaning scientific literature to research biotechnology stocks. His investments early on were driven by binary events such as FDA Advisory Committee meetings and PDUFA dates (approvals). Despite initial successes, there were too few of these events, so he expanded into predicting Phase II/III trial results. His writings should not be considered financial advice or the basis for investment decisions. While his interpretations of clinical trial results--which may be overlooked or even thoroughly misunderstood by Wall Street--could be helpful, they're only as good as the original reports they come from. Although written by scientists and doctors, there will always be a slant from the sponsoring company, or worse (like, say, missing data...).

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.