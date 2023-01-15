Bitcoin: Significant Recovery Expected (Technical Analysis)

Summary

  • From its low in November, Bitcoin is up nearly 40%!
  • A large +20% weekly gain after a prolonged bear market has always resulted in Bitcoin bottoming out.
  • Technically, strong new buy signals on the weekly and daily chart while people are running behind the train which has left the station.
  • Seasonality supports a bull run into early summer while sentiment is experiencing likely a "Wall of worry".
  • De-Dollarization, Debt ceiling, stagflation, geopolitics and Cold War 2.0 are weakening the US-Dollar.

Glowing dark background with bitcoin symbol.

peshkov

After a brutal 14-months bear market, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) prices reached an important low at 15,479 USD on November 21st, 2022. On that same day, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC) bottomed out at 7.46 USD. Since then, prices

Bitcoin in 2019 in USD, weekly chart as of January 17th, 2023.

Bitcoin in 2019 in USD, weekly chart as of January 17th, 2023. (TradingView)

Bitcoin in USD, weekly chart as of January 17th, 2023.

Bitcoin in USD, weekly chart as of January 17th, 2023. (TradingView)

Bitcoin in USD, daily chart as of January 17th, 2023.

Bitcoin in USD, daily chart as of January 17th, 2023. (TradingView)

Crypto Fear & Greed Index, as of January 15th, 2023. Source: Lookintobitcoin. January 18th, 2022, Bitcoin – Significant recovery expected.

Crypto Fear & Greed Index, as of January 15th, 2023. (Lookintobitcoin)

Crypto Fear & Greed Index long term, as of January 15th, 2023. Source: Lookintobitcoin. January 18th, 2022, Bitcoin – Significant recovery expected.

Crypto Fear & Greed Index long term, as of January 15th, 2023. (Lookintobitcoin)

Seasonality for bitcoin, as of January 15th, 2023. Source: SeasonaxCrypto Fear & Greed Index, as of January 15th, 2023. Source: Lookintobitcoin

Seasonality for bitcoin, as of January 15th, 2023. (Seasonax)

Bitcoin/Gold-Ratio, weekly chart as of January 17th, 2023.

Bitcoin/Gold-Ratio, weekly chart as of January 17th, 2023. (TradingView)

PwC's 26th annual Global Survey, January 16th, 2023. Source: Holger Zschaepitz

PwC’s 26th annual Global Survey, January 16th, 2023. (PwC)

Gross domestic product in China as of January 17th, 2023. Source: Holger ZschaepitzCrypto Fear & Greed Index, as of January 15th, 2023. Source: Lookintobitcoin

Gross domestic product in China as of January 17th, 2023. (Holger Zschaepitz)

Florian Grummes is an independent financial analyst, advisor, consultant, trader & investor as well as an international speaker with more than 25 years of experience in financial markets. Via Midas Touch Consulting he is publishing weekly gold, silver, bitcoin & cryptocurrency analysis for his numerous international readers. Florian is well known for combining technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis into one often accurate conclusion about the markets. www.midastouch-consulting.com

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

