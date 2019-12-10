Dream Office REIT: Be Careful About That Discount To NAV

Marty Popoff profile picture
Marty Popoff
91 Followers

Summary

  • I recently became bullish on Dream Office REIT - until I did my due diligence.
  • History shows that while management has a track record of creating value, large portions of that value don't accrue to investors.
  • The REIT has some very aggressive accounting policies. Liabilities are presented as equity and there are inconsistencies regarding how adjustments to NAV are made.
  • There are better places to put your money.
low angle view of the skyscrapers in nyc

franckreporter

Dream Office REIT: A Look At That 60% Discount To NAV is an article that was recently published on Seeking Alpha which pointed out that the units of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:D.UN:CA) (OTC:DRETF

This article was written by

Marty Popoff profile picture
Marty Popoff
91 Followers
Marty Popoff has over 20 years of capital markets experience, as a trader, marketer and in a pinch, structurer, primarily in the fields of Government and Corporate Bonds, Interest Rate Derivatives, Credit Derivatives, and Securitization. He has spoken at many conferences and taught Risk Management at the graduate level. From time to time he writes about topics that interest him. He often feels that investing in the markets takes a leap of faith.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.