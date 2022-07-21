Raytheon: Why I Have Mixed Feelings

Allen Greathouse profile picture
Allen Greathouse
850 Followers

Summary

  • 2022 was a volatile year for the markets and geopolitics. As the fed raised rates, Russia levied missiles into Ukraine.
  • In times of instability, companies that execute with consistency become just that more important.
  • Let's see if Raytheon, which produces some of the sophisticated weaponry that money can buy, is one of those rare consistent companies.

Overhead, drone, looking down on Male army officer in uniform resting on back of military vehicle

Tony Marturano/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

2022 was a volatile year for the markets and geopolitics. As the fed raised rates, Russia levied missiles into Ukraine. In times of instability, companies that execute with consistency become just that more important.

Chart
Data by YCharts

Global Defense Spending

Global Defense Spending (Stockholm International Peace Research Institute)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Allen Greathouse profile picture
Allen Greathouse
850 Followers
MBA Grad, Financial Analyst Current portfolio strategy consists of a variety of growth stocks, and dividend growth stocks with an emphasis on high quality, and scalability. Primarily a buy and hold investor with >30 year time horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in LMT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not financial advice.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.