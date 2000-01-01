Further Upside For Stocks?

Christopher Yates, CFA profile picture
Christopher Yates, CFA
1.04K Followers

Summary

  • Driven by the China reopening, a strong services sector and consumer, a tight labour market, falling inflation and an economy more resilient than expected, the case for a continued rally for stocks is there.
  • These dynamics will likely keep a floor under economic growth for the next quarter or two.
  • Although the market is pricing in Goldilocks, it is likely to be transitory. These bullish dynamics will likely absolve any chance of a dovish Fed pivot and ultimately give way to the impending economic slowdown.
  • Over the medium term, the outlook for economic growth and risk assets remains unfavourable.

Financial, stock exchange charts at digital display

sankai

The market is pricing in Goldilocks, enjoy it while it lasts

A return of pro-cyclical leadership has been the main differentiating factor for this rally compared to the bear market rallies we have seen over the past year. Though

Investor risk appetites

Cyclical sectors vs. S&P 500

SPX

IWM ETF

S&P 500

All country breadth

USD liquidity proxy

Source: Steno Research

S&P 500 index seasonality

Bear market seasonality

Goods vs. services consumption

China Credit Impulse & US business cycle

Stocks vs. business cycle

Stock market leading indicator dashboard

Stock asset allocation quadrant

Yields vs. stocks

S&P 500 real earnings yield vs. S&P 500

Excess liquidity and stocks

global central bank policy

Yields & high beta

Global central bank policy

Business cycle vs. high beta/low beta stocks

Business cycle & credit spreads

This article was written by

Christopher Yates, CFA profile picture
Christopher Yates, CFA
1.04K Followers
Editor and publisher of AcheronInsights.com. Investment research centered around using the business cycle to your advantage and a "jack of all trades" approach, focusing on macro, fundamentals, technicals, sentiment, and market structure.I am a CFA charterholder with a background in financial planning and investment analysis.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.