Grindr: Stock Price Implodes But Let's Not Ignore Fundamentals And Growth Rate

Jan. 24, 2023 3:12 AM ETGrindr Inc. (GRND)
A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
314 Followers

Summary

  • Grindr went public with a significant overvaluation of $2.1 billion through a SPAC deal, leaving only 500,000 shares available for the public to trade.
  • While the stock has imploded, we should not disregard that Grindr has a scalable business model with large profit margins and the ability to generate serious cash.
  • It is the largest and most popular LGBTQ social and networking application with over 11 million users processing over 12 billion messages per day.
  • It is growing faster than direct online dating peers, with YoY revenue growth of 31.9% and YoY paid user growth of 41.76%.
  • Cautious that it is a young company with a short performance history and remains barely profitable in a highly competitive industry.

Serial Killer Conviction Prompts Police To Warn Of Dating App Dangers

Leon Neal

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND), the largest online dating and social networking application for the LGBTQ community, is an attractive long-term play now that its stock price is well below its online dating peers that have recently been updated to

table

Online dating stock comparison (SeekingAlpha.com)

graph

US market growth (grandviewresearch.com/)

map

Global market (grandviewresearch.com)

slide

Growth Levers (Investor Presentation 2022)

earnings-and-revenue-growth

Company fundamentals (simplywall.st)

table

Balance Sheet (SeekingAlpha)

table

Peer comparison (SeekingAlpha.com)

table

Relative peer valuation (SeekingAlpha.com)

table

Peer comparison (SeekingAlpha.com)

table

Peer Comparison (SeekingAlpha.com)

This article was written by

A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
314 Followers
I am a 33-year-old globe trotting nomad with a business education who loves to discover new ideas for long and short term investments."Stop hoping for a promotion that's not coming. Instead, start a business at which you want to work." Sallie Krawcheck

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.