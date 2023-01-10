Google Stock: Layoffs Change It All

Summary

  • I am changing my previous Hold rating to Buy, as the company appears to be undervalued in light of the cost optimization measures announced by management.
  • The layoffs were a necessary decision, and their impact should support the company's margins in the foreseeable future, which will be very difficult for the economy as a whole.
  • Taking all the discussed factors into account, Google stock turned out undervalued by 16.26% according to my DCF valuation model.
  • Perhaps the recent breakout from the descending price channel on increased volumes and the intersection with the 200-week line SMA has already set a new trend that will continue.
  • GOOGL is a Buy with a price target of $115 per share by the end of 2023.
Google Hosts Its Annual I/O Developers Conference

Justin Sullivan

Intro & Thesis

About 2 months ago I published an article on Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) exposing the misleading information that insiders were actively buying stock. At the time, I advised against buying Google stock and spoke of the

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GOOGL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

