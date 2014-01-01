audioundwerbung/iStock via Getty Images

Developing zero-emission maritime shipping solutions has become a hot topic because it could decarbonize a critical global supply chain input. Maritime transport is the most energy-efficient way to move commodities and finished goods around the globe when measured by tonne mile (moving one ton of cargo one mile), and ships account for carrying 85% of all global freight volumes.

Unlike passenger cars, electrification of deep-sea shipping is challenged by the energy density limits of battery technology. Energy density measures how much energy a given quantity of material stores, such as a battery or a liquid fuel. Energy density is not a key factor for decarbonization in many uses, such as stationary power generation or passenger vehicles that can replenish their energy after traveling relatively short distances. But for deep-sea shipping and aviation, energy density is a critical decarbonization factor. Diesel and jet fuel are particularly attractive energy sources for these modes of transportation because they contain the highest energy-to-weight ratio of nearly all fuels.

Batteries are an extremely important component of creating environmentally friendly, mass-produced passenger vehicles. This is possible due to the generally short distances traveled between recharging opportunities. So how is it possible to decarbonize a sector, like maritime shipping, that cannot depend on batteries to store energy? A likely solution is hydrogen and hydrogen derivatives produced using renewable electricity.

In a recent report titled ‘Net Zero by 2050’ published by the International Energy Agency, it was projected that maritime shipping will have the highest industrial adoption of hydrogen fuels. Ammonia, a hydrogen derivative usually thought of as a cleaning product, has the potential to become a fuel of the future due to its unique properties. Renewable hydrogen can produce ammonia but has a higher energy density when stored at room temperature. This makes it particularly attractive as a green fuel solution.

The Biden-Harris Administration recently announced its intent to issue $750 million in funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to reduce the cost of clean hydrogen technologies. The funding will be necessary to boost investment in hydrogen production and distribution, which will need to grow seven-fold to support energy transition goals for 2050 according to the World Bank.

Hydrogen is the leading focus of pilot projects dedicated to developing zero-emission technology and infrastructure for deep-sea shipping according to the Global Maritime Forum, an organization committed to making commercially viable zero-emission vessels a scalable reality by 2030. Public and private enterprises worldwide are pursuing these projects across the technology and infrastructure value chains.

ETFMG Breakwave Sea Decarbonization Tech ETF (NYSE:BSEA) provides exposure to many of the companies involved in making hydrogen and ammonia viable shipping fuels, including: Aker Horizons (OTCPK:AKHOF) (Norway), Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVF, OTCPK:ALFVY)(Sweden), Chart Industries (GTLS) (USA), GTT (OTCPK:GZPZF, OTCPK:GZPZY) (France), Nel (OTCPK:NLLSF, OTCPK:NLLSY) (Norway), New Fortress Energy (NFE) (USA), OCI (OTC:OCINF) (Netherlands), Royal Vopak (OTCPK:VOPKF, VOPKY) (Netherlands), Technip Energies (OTCPK:THNPF)(OTCPK:THNPY)(France), Wartsila (WRTBF, OTCPK:WRTBY) (Finland) and Yara (OTCPK:YRAIF, OTCPK:YARIY)(Norway).

