Eventbrite: Strong Recovery And Growth Momentum At 1x Forward Revenue And Net Cash

Jan. 24, 2023 3:42 AM ETEventbrite, Inc. (EB)
Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
164 Followers

Summary

  • Strong secular trend towards experience supports EB's long-term growth.
  • EB has a strong market position in the value chain, stemmed from its strong awareness.
  • EB has continuously shown recovery and growth momentum.

Eventbrite headquarters in downtown San Francisco

Sundry Photography

Summary

I recommend a buy rating for Eventbrite (NYSE:EB). I believe EB has done a great job in carving out a strong market position in this industry that has a strong secular trend. Given its strong value proposition

Table Description automatically generated

Own calculations

This article was written by

Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
164 Followers
Both a full-time investor and a full-time operations manager. I've learned about investing over the years by reading and researching businesses that, in my opinion, have a significant competitive advantage that can sustainably produce returns above its cost of capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.