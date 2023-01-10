My Investment Picks For Retirees In 2023

Summary

  • I expect the Federal Reserve to continue to increase rates at a slower pace until they reach about 5% and hold them there through 2023, creating opportunities for retirees.
  • A recession is likely in the second half of 2023 and valuations are still high with respect to inflation and interest rates. Earnings growth is likely to decline.
  • This article looks at how retirees may benefit from diversifying in bonds and staying diversified in conservative equity funds.

Red Jacket Woman Push Shoveling Winter Blizzard Snow

Woman Shoveling Snow in Winter Blizzard

Willowpix/E+ via Getty Images

I retired in June of last year and am enjoying my new life in Colorado. I have created my bucket list of things to do and nearby places to visit. With more

Federal Funds Rate over the past twenty years

Federal Funds Rate, St. Louis Federal Reserve

Performance of aggressive and conservative portfolios when the Fed was lowering interest rates (November 2018 to December 2019)

Portfolio Optimization (November 2018 to December 2019) (Portfolio Visualizer - Optimization)

Performance of aggressive vs conservative portfolios through a recession

Portfolio Backtest (November 2018 to March 2020) (Portfolio Visualizer - Backtest)

Yield Curve Before and After Federal Reserve December Rate Hike

Yield Curve Before and After Federal Reserve December Rate Hike (Author Based on St. Louis Federal Reserve Database)

Performance of Short, Intermediate, and Long-Term TIPs

Performance of Short, Intermediate, and Long-Term TIPs (Author Using Portfolio Visualizer and St Louis Federal Reserve Database)

TIPS Returns vs Inflation & Federal Funds Rate

TIPS Returns vs Inflation & Federal Funds Rate (Author Using Portfolio Visualizer and St Louis Federal Reserve Database)

Correlation of long term TIPS and Change in Federal Funds Rate

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS ETF vs Change in Fed Funds Rate (Author Using Portfolio Visualizer and St Louis Federal Reserve Database)

Long Term Bonds - Nominal vs TIPS

Long Term Bonds - Nominal vs TIPS (Author Using Portfolio Visualizer and St Louis Federal Reserve Database)

Author's Selected Inflation Protected Bonds

Author's Selected Inflation Protected Bonds (Author Using Mutual Fund Observer)

Table of Treasury, Agency, and Corporate Yields

Average Bond Yields (Author Using Fidelity)

Chart of Author's Selected Bond Funds

Author's Selected Bond Funds (Author Using Mutual Fund Observer)

Chart of Bullish Bond Funds

Bullish Bond Funds - Technical Indicators (Author Using Mutual Fund Observer)

Chart of Author's Top Ranked Large and Multi-Cap Value Funds

Author's Top Ranked Large and Multi-Cap Value Funds (Author Using Mutual Fund Observer)

Chart of Selected Top-Rated Multi-Asset Funds

Selected Top-Rated Multi-Asset Funds (Author Using Mutual Fund Observer)

Chart of Author's Selected Global and International Equity Funds

Author's Selected Global and International Equity Funds (Author Using Mutual Fund Observer)

Chart of Author's Selected Small and Mid-Cap Equity Funds

Author's Selected Small and Mid-Cap Equity Funds (Author Using Mutual Fund Observer)

I use Mutual Fund Observer MultiSearch as the primary tool to analyze and rank funds based on risk, momentum, quality, income, and consistency factors. I classify nearly 300 funds each month by investment buckets for risk and trends. I began contributing to the MFO monthly newsletter in 2019.I retired in June 2022.  I am an individual investor and retired engineer with an MBA.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COTZX, REMIX, VWIAX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer with an MBA who retired in 2022, and immensely enjoy the extra free time for pursuing personal interests. I am not an economist nor an investment professional. The information provided is for educational purposes and should not be considered as advice. Investors should do their due diligence research and/or use an investment professional. In September 2019, I began contributing to the Mutual Fund Observer monthly newsletter.

Comments

