Economic And Market Review: Key Considerations For Equity Investors - Q1 2023

Summary

  • We believe macroeconomic indicators offer little to cheer about in the first quarter of 2023 - and perhaps through the remainder of the year.
  • Despite Wall Street’s rosier prognostications, we think that a challenging mix of alarming economic inequality, monetary policy headwinds and poor earnings quality will put increasing pressure on corporate profits and likely lead to even lower equity returns in the near term.
  • Here, we will discuss the U.S. economy’s increasingly Dickensian divide; its implications for the Federal Reserve’s ongoing war on inflation; and what current conditions could portend for equity portfolios over the next quarter and beyond.

Stock exchange graph

Andriy Onufriyenko

By Raheel Siddiqui

The Best of Times, the Worst of Times

We enter 2023 amidst a tale of two economies: As one side enjoys inordinate wealth, the other faces dwindling real incomes. While the economic realities of upper- and lower-tier consumers

Financial Health of the Top and Bottom Quintiles of US Households Before and After COVID

Source: Neuberger Berman and New York Fed Consumer Credit Panel; Equifax; U.S. Federal Reserve; United States Census Bureau, Household Pulse Survey. Data as of December 20, 2022. For illustrative purposes only.

Recent News Headlines That Appeared Between August and December of 2022

US Excess Savings as % of Spending

Source: Neuberger Berman, and Aladangady, Aditya, David Cho, Laura Feiveson, and Eugenio Pinto (2022). "Excess Savings during the COVID-19 Pandemic," FEDS Notes. Washington: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, October 21, 2022. Neuberger Berman Estimates. Data as of December 20, 2022. For illustrative purposes only.

Negative Real Disposable Income Growth Threatens the Overall Economy

Source: Neuberger Berman and FactSet. Data as of December 20, 2022. For illustrative purposes only.

Inflation and Crime Rates Go Hand In Hand

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Disaster Center.

Sticky Inflation is an Excellent Leading Indicator

Note: Sticky inflation was above 3% from 1970 to 1996, and then briefly (six to 18 months) on three other occasions: 2001 – 02, 2006 – 07, and 2008 Source: Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta; Neuberger Berman and FactSet. Data as of December 20, 2022. For illustrative purposes only. Nothing herein constitutes a prediction or projection of future events or future market behavior. Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed or any historical results.

Companies That Use Aggressive Accounting Have Begun to Attract Investor Scorn

Source: Neuberger Berman, Bank of America and FactSet. Data as of December 20, 2022. For illustrative purposes only. Nothing herein constitutes a prediction or projection of future events or future market behavior. Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed or any historical results. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

S&P 500 Bottom-up Consensus EPS is 11% Above Estimated Long-Term Trend

Source: Neuberger Berman and FactSet. Data as of December 31, 2022. For illustrative purposes only. Nothing herein constitutes a prediction or projection of future events or future market behavior. Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed or any historical results. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Downturn Scenarios: Our Base Case Is a Disinflationary Recession

Source: Neuberger Berman.

Mild: 1960, 1969, 1980, 1990, 2000, Δ Agg. Economic Activity >-4%, or ΔRGDP>-2%
Disinflationary: 1948, 1953, 1957, 1981, 2008, 2020, NGDP>6%
Severe: 1973, 2008, 2020, Δ Agg. Economic Activity <-6.5%, or ΔRGDP<-3%
*Analysis includes only the recessions starting in 1980 onwards.

This article was written by

Comments

