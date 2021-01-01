Robert Daly/iStock via Getty Images

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) navigates the stormy market with ease and prudence. It stays efficient, allowing it to stabilize revenue growth and margins amidst inflationary headwinds. Even better, it demonstrates fundamental stability with its excellent liquidity position. It maintains adequacy to sustain its operations without raising financial leverage. Meanwhile, the stock price moves sideways with a slight upside potential.

Company Performance

Malibu Boats, Inc. did not have a fruitful FY 2020. Its growth potential dropped as pandemic restrictions intensified. The unfortunate events that transpired made leisure activities, such as recreational boating non-essential. As such, its core operations became less robust. Despite this, the company maintained stability as it improved its core efficiency. It matched with the low-inflation environment, which helped it preserve its viability. For the next two years, it enjoyed success more than the industry expected. Revenue growth and margin expansion have been dramatic, exceeding pre-pandemic levels. And today, Malibu remains a durable recreational boat provider. Prospects for the rest of FY 2023 remain as solid as in 2021-2022. Boat shows are ongoing, so recreational boat demand in the last few weeks has kept its momentum.

The start of FY 2023 has been exciting for Malibu. Its operating revenue now amounts to $302 million, a 19% year-over-year growth. We can attribute it to the increased momentum of its demand. Thanks to its strong brand name, which helps it keep a solid customer base. The pent-up demand for leisure travel remains high, although partially offset by the rising prices. The price of boats and fuel have been a factor. It affected the purchasing power of consumers, which led to a substantial sequential decrease of 15%. But we can also attribute it to seasonality since boat shows are more prolific during the first half of every year. Despite all these, we can see the sustained strength of recreational boating, especially in Malibu. It has not unleashed its full potential as fuel prices deter it. Now that fuel prices are relatively stable, things may work better this quarter.

Operating Revenue (MarketWatch And Author Estimation)

With regard to its close peers, Malibu gets a substantial portion of the market share. It holds 11.7%, which is almost the same, slightly higher than in the comparative quarter. Brunswick (BC) remains unmatched, holding 68% of the market share. Indeed, MBUU still has a long way to go. But right now, it is great to see it keep a solid market positioning. Its revenue growth is lower than the peer average of 25%.

Market Share (MarketWatch) Market Revenue Growth (MarketWatch)

But what makes it a force to reckon with is its impeccable operational efficiency. Despite the elevated inflation, it keeps costs and expenses manageable. Note that inflation peaked at 9.1% last June. Its impact extended for the next few months. Despite the lull, MBUU closed its 1Q 2023 with an inflation of 8.2%. Supply chains have also been a challenge in that quarter, but MBUU keeps navigating the market with prudence. As such, its operating margin is 16% versus 14% in 1Q 2022. It is the second best among the peers. It is just behind MasterCraft (MCFT) with 18%. It remains more efficient and viable than the giant Brunswick with 15%. It also exceeds other smaller peers, such as Marine Products (MPX) with 13%, Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) with 8%, and Solo Brands (DTC) with -1%. With that, it is safe to say that MBUU secures the second spot among them with its well-balanced growth and viability.

This fiscal year, I expect Malibu Boats, Inc. to sustain its upward momentum. Normalcy may be expected, at least in the first half. Note that boat shows are still returning to their pre-pandemic capacity levels. The second and third quarters of its FY 2023 may be more robust as Winter remains the peak of boat shows. We can already observe it in the report of NMMA and the US recreational boat industry. Boat shows are expected to bolster the $170 billion industry. Note that many popular US boat shows are taking place this month. The Providence Boat Show, The Atlanta Boat Show, The Mid-America Boat Show, and The Seattle Boat Show are some of these. The pinnacle of boat shows, the return of boat show events, and the increased boat show capacity are some driving forces. Even better, the US inflation ended 2022 at 6.5%, a 30% drop from its peak. Fuel prices are also starting to stabilize, which can help consumers with their spending. Given the market patterns, year-over-year growth in revenues may persist. But of course, I expect the sequential increase to start cooling down and normalize in the second half. Despite this, I expect it to exceed FY 2021 and 2022 levels. Meanwhile, costs and expenses may become more manageable. After all, the improvement in inflation is visible. We are also approaching the end of supply chain backlogs. The normalization of revenue and costs and expenses will lead to more stable margins.

Operating Margin (MarketWatch And Author Estimation)

How Malibu Boats Can Sustain Its Solid Performance

Pandemic restrictions have been the primary challenge for the recreational boating industry. But in 2022, we saw its continued recovery as restrictions eased. Despite the rising prices, we saw Americans increase their focus on outdoor recreation. Revenge travel is one of the primary driving forces. Change in scenery and activities, quality time with family, and staying at home for too long are some of their motivations. Even better, supply chain challenges somehow helped sustain industry growth, including Malibu. These prevented Malibu and its peers from overproducing unlike those in the other industries. Now that recreation boats are rebounding after two years of limited activities and boat shows, sales remain solid. These are coupled with individuals investing in unique water activities.

Of course, we must not discount inflation and fuel prices. But again, stabilization in the last few months has become more evident. Gasoline prices are now 35% lower than their 2022 peak. Meanwhile, crude oil has already decreased by 32%. These aspects may open a growth avenue for recreational boats. These coincide with the ongoing and upcoming boat shows in North America.

What makes Malibu a durable company is its excellent liquidity position. Malibu ensures its capacity to cover its operations and sustain its rebound. Cash levels stay adequate and stable, which can cover short-term borrowings and accounts payable even in a single payment. Meanwhile, borrowings keep decreasing, which is an ideal financial trend, given the higher interest rates. Its Net Debt/EBITDA is low at 0.8x, so MBUU earns more than enough to cover its borrowings. We can confirm it using its cash flow from operations, which remains enough to cover CapEx. It shows that the company can sustain its operations and even increase its capacity without raising financial leverage. It also proves that Malibu maintains the balance between robust growth and fundamental stability.

Cash And Equivalents And Borrowings (MarketWatch)

Stock Price Assessment

The stock price of Malibu Boats, Inc. has been moving sideways after rebounding from its sharp dip. But it has yet to rebound to its 2022 peak. At $57.55, it remains almost unchanged from its value last year but 20% lower than its peak. The price-earnings multiple of 7.3x shows that the stock price remains fairly valued. If we multiply it by my estimated EPS of $8.04, the target price will be $58.69. Meanwhile, NASDAQ estimates EPS at $7.93, leading to a target price of $57.89. We may also check it using its book value. Currently, its BVPS is 26.56 so its PB ratio is 2.17x. This value may raise questions as it makes MBUU appear to be trading more than the value of its assets. Despite this, we can see the continued improvement in its relative valuation. It is way better than the yearly average of 2.55x. If we multiply the current BVPS by the average PB ratio, the target price will be $67.83. The result proves that the stock price reflects the intrinsic value of the company. There may be an 18% increase. The EV model agrees with the reasonable view of the stock price with ($1.22B - $0.03) / 20,345,000 shares = $58.49 as its target price. To assess the stock price better, we may use the DCF Model.

FCFF $54,200,000

Cash $43,050,000

Borrowings $72,200,000

Perpetual Growth Rate 4.8%

WACC 9.2%

Common Shares Outstanding 20,345,000

Stock Price $57.55

Derived Value $59.68

The derived value agrees with the slight undervaluation of the stock price. There may be a 4% upside in the next 12-18 months. Investors may consider it an opportunity to make a position, but must be careful since the upside remains limited. Despite this, we can see that the stock price tends to increase as long as the EPS exceeds projections. This aspect may be another driving force for a near-term upside.

Takeaways

Malibu Boats, Inc. remains a durable company in the recreational boat industry. It maintains a balance between its stable growth and margins with excellent liquidity. Prospects this year are still enticing, but demand normalization in the second half may be expected. Meanwhile, the stock price appears consistent with fundamentals, but some show a limited upside potential. Despite this, the relative valuation of the company continues to increase, which may open an opportunity for investors. The pattern also appears to be favorable as long as the EPS exceeds projections. The recommendation is that investors may wait for the 4Q report, but Malibu Boats is a buy.