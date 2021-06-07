Infineon: Trading At A Discount

Jan. 24, 2023 4:56 AM ETInfineon Technologies AG (IFNNF), IFNNY
Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
533 Followers

Summary

  • Infineon Technologies is a German semiconductor giant, mostly unknown among investors, while being one of the 10 largest suppliers of semiconductors.
  • The company controls its whole supply chain through both frontend and backend production facilities.
  • With exposure to many high growth industries, Infineon looks poised to show strong growth over the next decade. This was reason for management to upgrade its long-term targets.
  • The company is currently trading 37% below its 5-year average and at a discount to the sector while reporting strong growth rates.
  • Fair value for the company seems to be around $44 a share.

Infineon Technologies" 2002 Revenue Falls 8 Percent

Sean Gallup

Introduction

I am very bullish on the semiconductor industry and believe semiconductor demand will increase significantly over the next decade. That I am not the only one with this opinion became clear when Qualcomm CEO Amon predicted

Infineon supply chain

Infineon Technologies

Afbeelding met kaart Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

Infineon locations (Infineon Technologies)

Infineon Revenue split

Infineon Technologies

Infineon revenue split

Infineon Technologies

Infineon revenue growth

Infineon revenue growth (Statista)

Infineon TAM growth

Infineon TAM growth (Infineon Technologies)

IEA net zero scenario

Infineon Technologies

Market share in automotive semi industry

Market share in automotive semi industry (Infineon Technologies)

Infineon market share

Infineon market share (Infineon Technologies)

Infineon light solutions

Infineon light solutions (Infineon Technologies)

graph

Infineon Technologies

Power semi applications

Power semi applications (Infineon Technologies)

Infineon backlog

Infineon backlog (Infineon Technologies)

graph

Infineon analysts' revenue expectations (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
533 Followers
I am a long term investor writing exclusively for Seeking Alpha to share my ideas and thoughts. I follow both the European and US stock markets looking for great long-term buying opportunities at a fair price. These include a mix of both value and growth to keep a well diversified portfolio. My focus will not be on quick gains, but on long-term financial growth. My strategy is to buy-and-hold for as long as my investment thesis is intact.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IFNNY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.