Stericycle: Metrics Show A Crumbling Moat And No Turnaround

Jan. 24, 2023 5:02 AM ETStericycle, Inc. (SRCL)
Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
10.23K Followers

Summary

  • In the last few years, Stericycle reported low ROIC, declining margins as well as declining revenue.
  • And while third quarter results show signs for improvement, there are not many hints for a turnaround.
  • The company still has a terrible balance sheet with high levels of goodwill and long-term debt.
  • Without an economic moat around the business, Stericycle seems to be fairly valued at best.

Closeup of Stericycle Truck, Santa Barbara, California, USA

ClaudineVM

In the past, I have written several articles about Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). In my last article published in October 2019 I explained why I sold Stericycle and since then I did not really follow the company closely

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Stericycle reported third quarter results for fiscal 2022

Stericycle Q3/22 Presentation

Stericycle: Guidance for fiscal 2022

Stericycle Q3/22 Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

Stericycle's U.S. network

Stericycle Investor Day 2016 Presentation

Stericycle: Long-term outlook

Stericycle Q3/22 Presentation

This article was written by

Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
10.23K Followers
Part-time investor and contributor for Seeking Alpha since 2016. My analysis is focused on high-quality companies, that can outperform the market over the long-run due to a competitive advantage (economic moat) and high levels of defensibility. Focused on European and North American companies, but without constraints regarding market capitalization (from large cap to small cap companies). My academic background is in sociology and I hold a Master’s Degree in Sociology (with main emphasis on organizational and economic sociology) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and History.I also write about investing, economy and similar topics on Medium: https://medium.com/@danielschonberger

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.