Warner Bros. Discovery: Debt Problem, Premium Stock Valuation

Yannick Frey profile picture
Yannick Frey
982 Followers

Summary

  • WBD is currently valued on the high side compared to 3 industry peers in the communications sector.
  • A premium valuation, lowered expectations, large debt (1.5x market capitalization), and the high interest rate environment do not make the stock moving upward.
  • Something that stands out is their lowered EBITDA forecast for 2023.
  • There is light at the end of the tunnel: inflation numbers were better than expected (interest rates should stabilize), and debt repayment increases the company's valuation.

Doctors medical stethoscope on money background healthcare expensive concept

Sensay/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Warner Bros of AT&T (T) merged with Discovery Corp. in mid-2022 and formed Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD). The merger makes sense because both contribute to strong synergy benefits. WBD expects synergy benefits

Chart
Data by YCharts

Capital Structure - WBD 3Q22 Investor Presentation

Capital Structure (WBD 3Q22 Investor Presentation )

WBD's Debt Maturities - SEC

WBD's Debt Maturities (SEC )

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Yannick Frey profile picture
Yannick Frey
982 Followers
Yannick is a passionate investor from the Netherlands who shares his analyses with other investors on Seeking Alpha. In doing so, he looks for companies with the following characteristics:1. Companies that are growing in both revenue, earnings and free cash flow.2. Companies that have excellent growth prospects.3. Stocks with favorable valuations.He prefers steadily growing companies with high free cash flow margins, dividend stocks and stocks with generous share repurchase programs.Disclaimer: My articles do not provide financial advice, they reflect my own findings and insights.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.