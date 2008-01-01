Securities Finance H2 2022 Review

Summary

  • Americas equities, ETPs, corporate bonds, and government bonds all outperformed when compared with previous six-month periods.
  • Corporate bonds continued their impressive run throughout the second half of 2022 increasing revenues over each quarter.
  • 2022 was an outstanding year for securities finance revenues.

Businessman using laptop online banking and financial, Business and security in networking, Internet network security, Banking and financial, Fintech, e-kyc, Digital marketing, Data privacy protection

ipopba

$6.4bln in securities finance revenues generated during H2 -2022, the best performing year since 2008.

  • H2 revenues increased 17% YoY
  • Specials activity in the US drives revenues higher
  • Corporate bonds produce spectacular returns
  • Government bonds experience a vintage year
Global Securities

SPGMI Securities Finance

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

