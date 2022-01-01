Danone: A Wounded Consumer Staples Company With Multiple Growth Catalysts

Summary

  • DANOY recently began its "Renew Danone" program to revive growth and product innovation.
  • That program appears to be bearing fruit thus far, as sales growth has come in better than expected.
  • The French company pays a nice dividend and offers the potential for solid dividend growth in the future.
Various kinds of vegan milk

carlosgaw/E+ via Getty Images

Danone S.A. (OTCQX:DANOY) is a Paris, France-based consumer staples company perhaps best known for its eponymous bottled water brand. Although the company still operates the legacy water business, which has recently performed quite well, it has multiple other brands

Danone portfolio

Danone March 2022 Presentation

Danone sales

Danone March 2022 Presentation

Danone recurring income

Danone March 2022 Presentation

Renew Danone

Danone March 2022 Presentation

Danone plant milks

Danone March 2022 Presentation

Danone plant-based milk growth

Danone March 2022 Presentation

Danone 2023-2024 guidance

Danone March 2022 Presentation

Danone performance

Danone October 2022 Presentation

Danone sales by category

Danone October 2022 Presentation

Danone sales by region

Danone October 2022 Presentation

Danone sales bridge

Danone October 2022 Presentation

This article was written by

Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
14.09K Followers
My adult life can be broken out into three distinct phases. In my early 20s, I earned a bachelor's degree in Cinema & Media Arts (emphasis in screenwriting), but I hated working in Hollywood. Too much schmoozing and far too much traffic. So, after leaving California, I earned a Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing from Western State Colorado University. I loved writing fiction, but it didn't pay the bills.

In my mid-20s, I became a real estate agent and gained some very valuable experience in residential and commercial real estate. But my passion for writing never went away.

Now, in my early 30s, I write for Jussi Askola's excellent marketplace service, High Yield Landlord, as well as its sister service, High Yield Investor. I also perform freelance research for a family office that owns and manages over 40 net lease commercial properties in Texas and Arkansas. Writing about finance and investing scratches that creative itch while paying the bills - the best of both worlds.

I'm a Millennial with a long-term horizon and am fascinated with the magic of compound interest and dividend growth investing. I also have an interest in macroeconomic trends, though I am but an amateur in that field.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in DANOY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

