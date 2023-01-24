Microsoft Earnings Preview: Large And Mega-Cap Tech Trading Better, Will Fundamentals Follow?

Summary

  • Microsoft's expected -7% EPS growth for the Dec '22 quarter is the first y.y decline expected for EPS since the Sept. 2015 quarter.
  • Street consensus is expecting fiscal '24 - '27 to return to mid-teens EPS and revenue growth, which all depends on Azure. Watch Azure guidance, it's MSFT's most important metric today.
  • Azure and the cloud are MSFT's growth engine today.
  • Azure and cloud guidance exiting the Sept '22 quarter was very conservative.
  • The big positive coming into the earnings release is the tempered expectations for the rest of '23. No one is expecting much from the software giant.
With Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) fiscal Q3 '23 financial results scheduled to be released on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, after the market close, investors will get their first look at the SP 500 mega-cap's earnings results for the December '22 quarter.

Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

