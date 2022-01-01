Contrarian Trade - Everyone Remains Bearish

Lance Roberts
Summary

  • From a contrarian investing view, everyone remains bearish despite a market that corrected all of last year.
  • Investor allocations, particularly among professional investors, remain extremely light, suggesting a much higher level of caution.
  • With the market negatively positioned, the contrarian trade is an expectation of the unexpected.

From a contrarian investing view, everyone remains bearish despite a market that corrected all of last year. I polled my Twitter followers recently to take their pulse on the market.

Of the 1,280 votes cast in the poll, roughly

This article was written by

29.71K Followers
Unique, unbiased and contrarian real investment advice

After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.

The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.

I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.

I also write a daily blog which is read by thousands nationwide from individuals to professionals at www.realinvestmentadvice.com.

