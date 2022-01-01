Buy TQQQ For 2023's Coming Bull Market (Technical Analysis)

Jan. 24, 2023 7:34 AM ETProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (TQQQ)3 Comments
Josh Arnold profile picture
Josh Arnold
Marketplace

Summary

  • TQQQ offers leveraged exposure to the Nasdaq-100.
  • I think we're getting a big bull move in 2023.
  • Prudent exposure to leveraged products can provide capital efficient ways to capture bull market gains.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Timely Trader get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Bull market, Financial and business concept

phive2015

Since the start of 2023, we’ve seen a relentless advance in the markets. That’s been particularly true of growth-oriented stocks, and those that suffered the largest losses in 2022. There is plenty to worry about for investors in 2023, including a possible recession, the

daily returns

Fund website

fund fact sheet

Fund fact sheet

Chart

StockCharts

Chart

StockCharts

If you liked this idea, sign up for a no-obligation free trial of my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, Timely Trader! I sift through various asset classes to find the best places for your capital, helping you maximize your returns. Timely Trader seeks to find winners before they become winners, and keep you out of losers. In addition, you get access to our community via chat, direct access to me, real-time price alerts, a model portfolio, and more.

Sign up today!

This article was written by

Josh Arnold profile picture
Josh Arnold
22.08K Followers
Author of Timely Trader
Maximize your gains through live trading with alerts ahead of market trends

I've been covering financial markets for ten years, using a combination of technical and fundamental analysis to identify potential winners (and losers) early, particularly when it comes to growth stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TQQQ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.