Using Bonds To Signal A Bottom

Jan. 24, 2023 7:35 AM ET
Katusa Research profile picture
Katusa Research
1.22K Followers

Summary

  • Historical bond yields to help paint a picture of where we are today, vs. historical bottoms.
  • The Federal Reserve continues to push the narrative of higher interest rates and weaker economic growth. I believe this is done on purpose to specifically combat the market being so.
  • There are 3 major stages in a cycle.

Interest Rates and The Federal Reserve - Sunset

Douglas Rissing

I know, you probably think I’ve lost my edge or have gone crazy. But let’s think about this carefully for a moment…

There are 3 major stages in a cycle. (As I described in my book Rise

Consumer Price Index

Bloomberg

US Bond Market Total Return

Bloomberg, Katusa Research

Investment Grade Bonds: Ann Total Return

Bloomberg, Katusa Research

High Yield Bonds Annual Total Return

Bloomberg

Junk Debt Returns

Bloomberg, Katusa Research

US Bond Segment Yield Analysis

Bloomberg, Katusa Research

This article was written by

Katusa Research profile picture
Katusa Research
1.22K Followers
Over the last decade, Marin Katusa has worked directly with and financed many companies of well-known individuals in the resource industry and has become one of the most trusted and well connected dealmakers in the junior resource sector. During this time, he has become one of the most successful portfolio managers in the resource sector, such as his 2009 Fund Partnership (KC50 Fund, LLC) which has outperformed the comparable index, the TSX-V by over 600%. Starting from scratch, Marin has built a large personal fortune… all through his ability to find great investments. During his career, he has sat on the board of a public company, arranged over $1 billion in financings, and written the New York Times bestselling book, The Colder War.Marin’s insight has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, and CNN. He has traveled over one million air miles visiting over 500 resource projects in more than 100 countries..

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.