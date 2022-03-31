Capstone Green Energy: Still Waiting For Debt Issues And Future Capital Needs To Be Addressed (Rating Upgrade)

Jan. 24, 2023
Summary

  • Ailing microturbine manufacturer recently reported mixed quarterly results with improved cash collections offset by supply chain issues impacting margin performance.
  • After breaching debt covenants last year, the company continues to struggle with the near-term requirement to refinance $51 million in senior secured notes issued to a division of Goldman Sachs.
  • Energy-as-a-Service segment continues to exhibit strong growth but revenue contribution remained well below 10% in Q2/FY2023.
  • On the conference call, management projected positive Adjusted EBITDA and cash flow from operations starting in FY2024.
  • While I would advise investors to remain on the sidelines until the fate of the company becomes more clear, I am upgrading shares to "Hold" from "Strong Sell".

Note:

I have covered Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Two months ago, ailing microturbine manufacturer Capstone Green Energy (formerly Capstone Turbine) or "Capstone"

