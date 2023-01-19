Kohl's: Why I Sold Their High Yield Bond Last Week

Summary

  • Kohl's debt sold off sharply last year, providing an entry point for me to purchase.
  • The company has struggled throughout 2022 with cash flow.
  • Based on an 8-K filing last week, I decided to sell my debt.

When concern amongst the bondholders of Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) sent the company's 2037 maturing debt to below 70 cents on the dollar and above 10% yield to maturity back in September, I jumped in with both feet, purchasing those bonds. Over the last

Kohl's Debt Offerings

FINRA

Kohl's Income Statement

SEC 10-Q

Kohl's Balance Sheet

SEC 10-Q

Kohl's Cash Flow

SEC 10-Q

Kohl's Cash Flow Note

SEC 10-Q

Kohl's Debt Maturities

SEC 10-Q

Kohl's Old Credit Agreement

SEC 10-Q

Kohl's Debt Notes

SEC 10-Q

Kohl's New Credit Agreement

SEC 8-K filed January 19, 2023

