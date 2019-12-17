Halliburton Q4: Mixed Earnings

Jan. 24, 2023 9:52 AM ETHalliburton Company (HAL)1 Comment
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Marketplace

Summary

  • Halliburton Company's free cash flow was up 79% y/y in Q4 2022. That's the bulk of the good news coming out of its Q4 report.
  • The bad news here is Halliburton's share repurchase framework appears to be slowing down.
  • With Halliburton's revenue growth rates also slowing down sequentially and the stock priced at 26x free cash flow, I'm less bullish on this name.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Deep Value Returns. Learn More »

offshore rig is under construction in shipyard by the sea.

anucha sirivisansuwan/Moment via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) was a stock that I had high hopes for. Indeed, it doesn't take much to recognize that the oil business is booming and that oil service providers ought to be

Chart
Data by YCharts

HAL revenue growth rates

HAL revenue growth rates

HAL segment breakdown

HAL segment breakdown

HAL Q4 2021 results

HAL Q4 2021 results

Author's rating on HAL

Author's rating on HAL

Strong Investment Potential

My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.

I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.

Investing Made EASY

As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.

    • Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
    • Check out members' reviews.
    • High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
    • The place where value is everything.

This article was written by

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
40.47K Followers
High upside energy, commodity, tech, and dividend stocks
THANK YOU for all the help that everyone has so kindly offered me, in how to think about businesses from different perspectives.

DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Marketplace with real performance. No gimmicks. I provide a hand-holding service. Plus regular stock updates.

We are all working together to compound returns.

WARNING: Any stocks that you feel like buying after discussions with me are your responsibility.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.