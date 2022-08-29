Verizon Q4 2022 Quick Take: Time Is Running Out

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
Marketplace

Summary

  • Verizon Communications Inc. ended the year with stronger-than-expected retail postpaid net adds, a robust revenue beat, and earnings in line with expectations.
  • Despite the upbeat results, Verizon remains far from achievements observed at rivals in recent quarters.
  • Still fighting market share loss, 2023 might mark a make-or-break year for Verizon as it hastens monetization on its 5G network opportunities.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Livy Investment Research. Learn More »

Logo Photo Illustration

NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It has been a tough year for the Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) stock. Despite an attractive dividend yield backed by robust free cash flows that should have been favored under the current risk-off market climate

Thank you for reading my analysis. If you are interested in interacting with me directly in chat, more research content and tools designed for growth investing, and joining a community of like-minded investors, please take a moment to review my Marketplace service Livy Investment Research. Our service's key offerings include:

  • A subscription to our weekly tech and market news recap
  • Full access to our portfolio of research coverage and complementary editing-enabled financial models
  • A compilation of growth-focused industry primers and peer comps

Feel free to check it out risk-free through the two-week free trial. I hope to see you there!

This article was written by

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
6.65K Followers
Let the power of quality research drive your investment convictions

Boutique investment research shop providing professional coverage on disruptive thematic equities. Our analysis provides a deep dive on growth drivers present in the secular market to identify outperforming investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.