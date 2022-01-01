Where Will The Next Vertical Line In Germany's DAX Point?

Jan. 24, 2023 9:50 AM ETDAX Germany Index (DAX:IND)EWG, FGM, DAX, EWGS, DBGR, DXGE, HEWG, FLGR
Ivan Martchev profile picture
Ivan Martchev
1.33K Followers

Summary

  • The German DAX broke its 200-day moving average in November of last year.
  • It rose more than 3,000 points off its October low (up more than 26%) and is now technically in bull market territory.
  • Taking a look at a few reasons why the coming sell-off will wipe out at least half of the DAX gains since October, if not the whole rally.

Frankfurt Stock Exchange

picture alliance/picture alliance via Getty Images

We will be watching this week to see if the S&P 500 can rally past its 200-day moving average in an obvious downtrend that started on the first trading day in 2022. The market

DAX Composite chart

StockCharts.com

EU natural gas prices, German producer prices change, growth in travel

Trading Economics

Assessed control of terrain in Ukraine and main Russian maneuver axes as of January 21, 2023, 3:00 pm ET

Institute For The Study Of War

EU Central Bank balance sheet, ECB interest rate

Trading Economics

This article was written by

Ivan Martchev profile picture
Ivan Martchev
1.33K Followers
Ivan Martchev is an investment strategist with Navellier Private Client Group. Previously, Ivan served as editorial director at InvestorPlace Media. Ivan was editor of Louis Rukeyser's Mutual Funds Newsletter and associate editor of Personal Finance Newsletter. Ivan is also co-author of The Silk Road to Riches (Financial Times Press). The book provided analysis of geopolitical issues and investment strategy in natural resources and emerging markets with an emphasis on Asia. The book also correctly predicted the collapse in the U.S. real estate market, the rise of precious metals, and the resulting increased investor interest in emerging markets. Ivan’s commentaries have been published by MSNBC, The Motley Fool and others. Currently Ivan is a weekly editor of Navellier’s Market Mail and a contributor to Marketwatch.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.