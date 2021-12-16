MercadoLibre: Partnership With WhatsApp Could Help Grow Market Share

Jan. 27, 2023 4:00 PM ETMercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)META
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
4.98K Followers

Summary

  • MELI's partnership with WhatsApp Pay may provide a long-term tailwind in consumer onboarding, further expanding its e-commerce and fintech market share in Brazil.
  • The partnership also capitalizes on the growing demand for Instant Payments System, PIX, regularly used by 141.6M Brazilians since its launch in November 2020.
  • Notably, MELI's operations in Argentina prove more profitable, with excellent operating margins of 38.4% against Brazil's 13.8%.
  • Therefore, an aggressive expansion across Latam is highly possible too, where WhatsApp is used daily by 273.1M consumers.

Omni channel technology of online retail business.

Blue Planet Studio

We previously covered MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) here in December 2022. In its previous FQ3'22 earnings call, MELI reported exemplary top and bottom-line expansion, triggering a sustained stock price recovery of 28.99% since then. The optimistic sentiment is also attributed to the

MELI 1Y EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

MELI 1Y Stock Price

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
4.98K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MELI, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.