Pizza Pizza Royalty: Benefits From Inflation On Menu Prices

Jan. 24, 2023 11:29 AM ETPizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA:CA), PZRIF
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.04K Followers

Summary

  • Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. earns royalties from restaurants bearing the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands.
  • With soaring menu prices, pizza is an attractive dining out option for many budget constrained consumers.
  • PZA's royalty structure means it enjoys the benefits from higher menu prices without the profitability risks from higher wages and input costs.

Happy New Year 2023 concept

DOERS/iStock via Getty Images

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSX:PZA:CA) collects top-line royalties from system sales of its namesake restaurant chains.

I believe PZA is an attractive way to benefit from rising menu prices due to inflation without the profitability risks

PZA corporate structure

Figure 1 - PZA corporate structure (PZA investor presentation)

PZA has track record of store growth

Figure 2 - PZA has track record of store growth (PZA investor presentation)

PZA royalty stream overview

Figure 3 - PZA royalty stream overview (PZA investor presentation)

PZA stock plunged during COVID

Figure 4 - PZA stock plunged during COVID (stockcharts.com)

PZA SSSG accelerating

Figure 5 - PZA SSSG accelerating (PZA investor presentation)

PZA financials

Figure 6 - PZA financials (PZA Q3/2022 MD&A)

System sales and royalty income have surpassed Q4/2019 peak

Figure 7 - System sales and royalty income have surpassed Q4/2019 peak (Author created with data from company reports)

Pizza Pizza fixed rate pizza promotion

Figure 8 - Pizza Pizza fixed rate pizza promotion (pizzapizza.ca)

Mcdonald's menu prices in Canada

Figure 9 - Mcdonald's menu prices in Canada (Mcdonalds.ca)

Soaring ingredient costs

Figure 10 - Soaring ingredient costs in Pizza (nypost.com)

PZA monthly dividend has recovered

Figure 11 - PZA monthly dividend history (PZA investor presentation)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.04K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PZA:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.