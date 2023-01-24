3M Company (MMM) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 24, 2023 10:41 AM ET3M Company (MMM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.44K Followers

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 24, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bruce Jermeland - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Mike Roman - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Monish Patolawala - Chief Financial & Transformation Officer

Conference Call Participants

Scott Davis - Melius Research

Andrew Kaplowitz - Citi

Andrew Obin - Bank of America

Stephen Tusa - JPMorgan Securities

Joe Ritchie - Goldman Sachs

Julian Mitchell - Barclays

Deane Dray - RBC Capital Markets

Nigel Coe - Wolfe Research

Dan Rizzo - Jefferies

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the 3M Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Afterwards, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded, Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

I would now like to turn the call over to Bruce Jermeland, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations at 3M.

Bruce Jermeland

Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to our Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. With me today are Mike Roman, 3M's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Monish Patolawala, our Chief Financial and Transformation Officer. Mike and Monish will make some formal comments, then we'll take your questions. Please note that today's earnings release and slide presentation accompanying this call are posted on the home page of our Investor Relations website at 3m.com.

Please turn to slide 2. Please take a moment to read the forward-looking statement. During today's conference call, we'll be making certain predictive statements that reflect our current views about 3M's future performance and financial results. These statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Item 1A of our most recent Form 10-K lists some of the most important risk factors that

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.