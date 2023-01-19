Scott Heins

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) stock has been consolidating constructively since its July lows, suggesting that dip-buying has helped stanch downside risks, despite the battering in spot and charter rates.

GSL's assuring performance relative to its shipping peers since July could be attributed to the high visibility afforded by its multi-year charter contracts. In addition, as seen in its Q3 earnings call in early November, the company's business model is highly defensible through the cycle.

Management also reminded investors that its underlying business model helps sustain its prudent dividend strategy. As such, it should give income investors sufficient confidence to hold on to their positions stoutly and potentially add more exposure on significant dips to bolster their weighting. Accordingly, management articulated:

With our recently signed long-term forward fixtures, we have excellent contract cover of over $2.2 billion over an average of 2.9 years, fully covering our debt service, CapEx and sustainable dividends through at least 2023, even before the impact of any further charter renewals. (GSL FQ3'22 earnings call)

Therefore, the critical question is whether investors who missed buying its recent January lows could still leverage the current opportunity?

Investors need to understand that despite its multi-year charter agreements, the company is still exposed to the vagaries of macroeconomic headwinds impacting the outlook of the charter market.

As such, it has contributed to "ongoing normalization in the charter market, leading to downward pressure on charter rates and asset values from the historically high levels of the recent past."

Hence, despite the revenue visibility from the company's underlying operating model, it's not immune to the broader macro headwinds impacting its liner customers.

While GSL has a diversified customer base, its top four customers accounted for 82% of its Q3 contracted revenues, including Maersk and ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM). These companies contributed 16% and 15% of GSL's Q3 contracted revenues, respectively.

Hence, studying the near-term outlook of its key customers could unveil constructive clues into the charter market moving ahead.

We gleaned that Maersk recently provided more optimistic commentary on its critical North American and European network updates.

The company highlighted that while network optimization is ongoing, the "recent volume reductions have enabled [Maersk's] planners to proactively adjust and optimize the network." Moreover, the company also highlighted its optimism about China's reopening after the end of its Chinese New Year festivities.

Therefore, we believe investors have likely baked in the recent optimism about the tailwinds from China's lifting of its COVID restrictions that could help contribute to an earlier recovery in the spot and charter market.

As such, investors are urged to pay close attention to the recovery cadence in China as its massive COVID wave could be peaking.

GSL price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

Keen GSL investors should be aware that its relative volatility could be less dramatic than its liner customers. Therefore, it could be allocated as a core holding for shipping investors while adding their liner customers for additional exposure to near-term trends.

Such a strategy could benefit investors looking for a good blend of price appreciation while benefiting from the stability of GSL's visible charter contracts.

We still believe that the current opportunity to leverage GSL's January bottom is possible, even though the buying momentum could fade in the near term.

As seen above, GSL has risen more than 8% YTD in total return terms but remains well below its August 2022 highs. A critical resistance zone predicated against its November post-earnings highs must be overcome for a sustained recovery of its upward momentum.

As such, investors still waiting patiently on the sidelines shouldn't wait for the all-clear on the macroeconomic headwinds before adding. Savvy GSL investors have already pounced in early January, and by the time the coast is clear, the reward/risk could be much less attractive.

As a reminder, the market is forward-looking, as seen in GSL's price action, despite the battering in the charter market.

Rating: Buy (Reiterated).