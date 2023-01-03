Where Will Nvidia Stock Be In 5 Years? ChatGPT Could Be A Gamechanger

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)
Summary

  • I estimate the ChatGPT revenue opportunity for Nvidia to be approximately $5 billion.
  • OpenAI and Microsoft's partnership means that OpenAI will use Nvidia's H100 GPU, which is 2.6x faster than its predecessor, the A100 GPU.
  • Nvidia has improving opportunities in the auto market as evidenced from its partnership with both Mercedes Benz and Foxconn.
  • Outside of ChatGPT, there are huge AI opportunities for Nvidia to capture in the long term with low penetration rates and AI is at an inflection point.
  • My 1-year target price is $230, representing 30% upside from current levels.
Semiconductor Maker Nvidia Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

I think that Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) as an investment opportunity has legs to run for the next five years. This article will go deeper into where I think Nvidia will be

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

