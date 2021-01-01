Flash U.K. PMI Data Signal Steeper Economic Decline At Start Of Year, But Prospects Brighten

Summary

  • Weaker-than-expected PMI numbers in January underscore the risk of the UK slipping into recession.
  • UK business activity fell for a sixth consecutive month in January, according to the flash PMI survey data.
  • By sector, manufacturing continued to report the steeper downturn.

Financial asset invest analysis with volume and candle stick chart

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT/Moment via Getty Images

Weaker-than-expected PMI numbers in January underscore the risk of the UK slipping into recession. Industrial disputes, staff shortages, export losses, the rising cost of living and higher interest rates all meant the rate of economic decline gathered pace

UK Flash PMI vs GDP

S&P Globsl/ Flash PMI

Flash PMI Forward looking indicators

PMI Employment index vs ONS Employee Jobs

UK flash PMI input cost vs inflation

UK PMI data vs Bank of England

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

