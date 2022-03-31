General Dynamics: Positive Risk/Reward Going Into Q4 Earnings

Jan. 24, 2023 12:34 PM ETGeneral Dynamics Corporation (GD)BA, HII, LMT, RTX
Summary

  • General Dynamics Corporation is a major U.S. Defense Contractor with visible earnings, a strong competitive position, and strong '23 earnings growth.
  • The company has a strong backlog and the current global threat environment suggests major upside is possible, if not likely.
  • The company has a strong management team that has splendidly navigated past and recent challenges.
  • General Dynamics has many superior characteristics to peers, and its aerospace sector has excellent exposure to easing financial conditions.
  • Much of the company's future revenue is the most solid kind of defense revenue, that from "sacred cow" projects.

MIA1 Abrams Tank at Sunset

michaelbwatkins/E+ via Getty Images

So far, 2023 markets have been much more positive than many suspected. However, trouble likely lurks just around the corner. The consensus is that this will be a tough earnings season, and growth will become increasingly scarce throughout the year. Indeed, the

Q1 and Q2 earnings expectations

FactSet

Industrials to be an EPS Growth Leader in 2023

FactSet

US Defense Spending Segments

Bloomberg, DoD

Defense Spending as % of GDP

Peter G. Peterson Foundation

Long Term Returns

Seeking Alpha

Defense Industry Heatmap

Thinkorswim

Earnings Surprises

Seeking Alpha

Segment Revenue Percentage

Company Reports

YoY Segment Growth

Company Reports

Dividend Growth

Seeking Alpha

Profitability Grade

Seeking Alpha

Valuation Analysis

TD Ameritrade, Morningstar

2023 Earnings Forecast

TD Ameritrade

BI_graphics_f35_02_updated

Business Insider

Analyst Targets

TD Ameritrade

Combat Systems Growth

Company Reports

This article was written by

I was Senior Writer and Vice President at Fundstrat Global Advisors for over 2 years. Prior to that, I was Senior Research Analyst at Dentons, now the world's largest law firm. I focus on company management, fundamentals, earnings, contrarian investing, and the effects of geopolitical developments on risk assets.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

