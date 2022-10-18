The Most Heavily Shorted Stocks And 5 Short-Squeeze Ideas For 2023

Summary

  • Heavily shorted stocks are gaining momentum at the start of the year.
  • Easing inflationary pressures and signs the economy remains resilient can be bullish for stocks in 2023.
  • The article includes a list of the most heavily shorted stocks along with 5 of our picks to buy now.
Young woman analyzing computer data

Tetra Images/Tetra images via Getty Images

The stock market has staged an impressive rally to start the year, with the S&P 500 (SPY) up 5% already in 2023, and even 15% from its low point back in October. The setup here is based

Chart
Data by YCharts

shorts metrics

source: data by yCharts/ table author

shorts metrics

source: data by yCharts/ table author

shorts metrics

source: yCharts (performance through 1/23/2023)

EVGO chart

Seeking Alpha

CAKE chart

Seeking Alpha

YOU chart

Seeking Alpha

CAR chart

Seeking Alpha

GOOS metrics

Seeking Alpha

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, YOU, RIOT, MARA, EVGO, CAKE, GOOS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

