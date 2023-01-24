General Electric Company (GE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 24, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Steve Winoker - Vice President, Investor Relations

Larry Culp - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Carolina Dybeck Happe - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joe Ritchie - Goldman Sachs

Josh Pokrzywinski - Morgan Stanley

Julian Mitchell - Barclays

Andrew Obin - Bank of America

Nigel Coe - Wolfe Research

Jeff Sprague - Vertical Research Partners

Chris Snyder - UBS

Deane Dray - RBC

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the General Electric Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] My name is Liz and I will be your conference coordinator today. If you experience issues with the webcast slides refreshing or there appears to be delays in the slide advancement, please hit F5 on your keyboard to refresh. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the program over to your host for today’s conference, Steve Winoker, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please proceed.

Steve Winoker

Thanks, Liz. Welcome to GE’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings call. I am joined by Chairman and CEO, Larry Culp and CFO, Carolina Dybeck Happe. Keep in mind that some of the statements we are making are forward-looking and based in our best view of the world and our businesses as we see them today.

As described in our SEC filings and on our website, those elements may change as the world changes. As a reminder, GE completed the separation of our healthcare business this month. GE Healthcare will report separately on January 30. So while included in our 2022 results, we are focusing today’s commentary primarily on GE Aerospace and GE Vernova, our portfolio of energy businesses. Our remarks will also be simpler and shorter today, reflecting the company we are now

