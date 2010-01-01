What Would 6% Long-Bond Yields Mean For The S&P 500? It's Not Good

Jan. 24, 2023 12:46 PM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)1 Comment
Steve Hassett profile picture
Steve Hassett
543 Followers

Summary

  • Everyone now knows that as interest rates rise, stock price falls. The Risk Premium Factor Model quantifies and explains the impact of earnings and long-term Treasury expectations on the S&P 500.
  • S&P 500 is currently fairly valued, with RPF Intrinsic Value just 1.6% over actual.
  • Higher long-term bond rates would lead to significant expected declines in S&P 500.
  • At current earning levels, a 6% 30-year would lead to a 35% decline in the S&P 500 intrinsic value (1/23/23).
  • If long-term rates stabilize at current rates and S&P earnings conform to S&P’s forecast, the market has bottomed out, and we could see a 14% increase in 2023.

Percentage Sign Sitting over Blue Financial Graph Background - Stock Market and Finance Concept

MicroStockHub

Background

The Risk Premium Factor Model (RPF Model) can help understand the S&P 500's (SP500) valuation to identify bubbles and opportunities. It is built on a simple constant growth equation where: P = E / (C - G) and explains S&P Index levels with good accuracy for

Actual versus predicted values for the S&P 500 based on the Risk Premium Factor (RPF) Model

Stephen D. Hassett Analysis

2023 project S&P500

Stephen D. Hassett Analysis

This article was written by

Steve Hassett profile picture
Steve Hassett
543 Followers
Stephen D. Hassett is a technology executive with economics as hobby. Steve is based in Atlanta, Georgia, and author of "The Risk Premium Factor: A New Model for Understanding the Volatile Forces that Drive Stock Prices" http://bit.ly/JKtTiE. His RPF Model is based on work he had done as a consultant and corporate development/M&A executive. LinkedIn Profile: http://www.linkedin.com/in/stevehassett Twitter: @stephenhassett

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.