Nidec Corporation (NJDCY) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 24, 2023 12:06 PM ETNidec Corporation (NJDCY), NNDNF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.44K Followers

Nidec Corporation (OTCPK:NJDCY) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 24, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Yoichi Orikasa - General Manager, Kyoto branch of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities

Akinobu Samura - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Takashi Ito - ARGA Investment Management

Ramsai Neelam - State Street Global Advisors

Yoichi Orikasa

Dear all, thank you very much for joining Nidec's Conference Call. I'm Yoichi Orikasa, General Manager, Kyoto branch of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. As we kick off the conference, I'd like to ask you to make sure all the materials are ready in front of you. If not, please download the files on Nidec’s homepage right now. Please note, this call is being recorded and the conference materials will be posted on Nidec’s homepage for the coming week for investors and analysts who are not able to join today's call.

Now, I would like to introduce today's attendee from Nidec Corporation. Mr. Akinobu Samura, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. First, Mr. Samura will make a presentation. After his presentation, we will move on to a Q&A session and Mr. Samura will answer your questions. Mr. Samura now presents Nidec's Q3 fiscal year 2022 results, future outlook and the management strategy. Mr. Samura, please go ahead.

Akinobu Samura

Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's conference call. My name is Akinobu Samura, Chief Financial Officer of Nidec. I will be your main speaker today and answer your questions with the help of Mr. [Hironari Noguchi] (ph) as an interpreter.

Please see slide three for the financial year 2022 nine months results. As shown on slide four, the nine months net sales stood at the record high of JPY1,699.7 billion, 20.8% higher year-on-year. The nine months operating profit decreased 6.8% year-on-year to JPY124.4 billion. But however, the nine months profit

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.