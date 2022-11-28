2 Outrageously Cheap Buffett-Style Aristocrat Bargains For 2023

Jan. 25, 2023 7:00 AM ETCSL, ESS3 Comments
Summary

  • A recession in 2023 could cause negative earnings growth to gut stocks in the next few months.
  • Or, as happens 65% of the time when earnings growth is negative, stocks might soar. The smart long-term investor doesn't risk missing out on $88 in gains trying to make $89.
  • Coiled spring dividend aristocrats, which are 32% to 42% undervalued, are low risk/super high probability buys today, whether or not we get a recession and stock market crash this year.
  • This first coiled spring aristocrat offers a very safe 4.1% yield and a 27-year dividend growth streak. It has a secular megatrend at its back that could deliver 16X inflation-adjusted returns long-term and as much as 52% in the next year alone.
  • This second coiled spring aristocrat is 42% undervalued, trading at 9.3X cash-adjusted earnings. It has a $150 trillion megatrend that could drive 16% growth and deliver 65X inflation-adjusted returns over the next 30 years. But it could also double in the next three years, and potentially even soar 72% in 2023.
Background with money american hundred dollar bills

hynci/iStock via Getty Images

This article was published on Dividend Kings on Monday, January 23rd, 2023.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So far, stocks are off to a solid start in 2023.

x

YCharts

Everything is up but the most beaten-down stocks of 2022

x

Stock Market Map

x

Charlie Bilello

x

Charlie Bilello

x

Charlie Bilello

x

Ben Carlson

x

Ben Carlson

x

Legacy Research

x

Charlie Biello

x

Charlie Bilello

x

(Source: investor presentation)

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

x

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns ESS and CSL in our portfolios.

Comments (3)

