Danaher Corporation (DHR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 24, 2023 12:08 PM ETDanaher Corporation (DHR), DHR.PA, DHR.PB
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.44K Followers

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call January 24, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Bedford - Vice President-Investor Relations

Rainer Blair - President and Chief Executive Officer

Matt McGrew - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Derik De Bruin - Bank of America

Rachel Vatnsdal - JPMorgan

Vijay Kumar - Evercore ISI

Scott Davis - Melius Research

Dan Brennan - Cowen and Company

Patrick Donnelly - Citi

Operator

Good day, everyone. My name is Todd, and I will be your conference facilitator this morning. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Danaher Corporation's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker’s remarks, there’ll be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

I will now turn the call over to Mr. John Bedford, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Bedford, you may begin your conference.

John Bedford

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us on the call. With us today are Rainer Blair, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Matt McGrew, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. I'd like to point out that our earnings release, the slide presentation supplementing today's call and the reconciliations and other information required by SEC Regulation G relating to any non-GAAP financial measures provided during the call are all available on the Investors section of our website, www.danaher.com, under the heading Quarterly Earnings. The audio portion of this call will be archived on the Investors section of our website later today under the heading Events and Presentations and will remain archived until our next quarterly call. A replay of this call will also be available until February 7, 2023.

During the presentation, we will describe certain of the more significant

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.