Summary

  • NetEase is the second-largest gaming company in China, which is the largest gaming market in the world.
  • The Chinese government has imposed restrictions to reduce gaming addiction among the youngest, but despite the limitations, NetEase still managed to grow in 2022.
  • NetEase's revenues are projected to double by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7%.
  • Per my analysis, the intrinsic value of NTES stock is at $74 per share, but uncertainty in the Chinese gaming industry may pose significant risk.

Multi exposure of virtual abstract financial graph interface on Chinese flag and sunset sky background, financial and trading concept

Igor Kutyaev

calcualtion of expected revenues growth rate for NeatEase

Expected Revenues Growth Rate Calculation (Personal Data)

chart of 5 years operating margin and return on invested capital

5Y Median Operating Margin & ROIC (Personal Data)

projection of NetEase future performances

NetEase FCFF projections (Personal Data)

DCF analysis of Netease

NetEase Intrinsic Value (Personal Data)

I'm a financial analyst focused on stock analysis using the DCF model. My analysis focuses on US, European and Chinese companies for long-term investment opportunities. Check my youtube channel BlackNote Investments https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8rqJsIjenaprbw0446OxaQ

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

