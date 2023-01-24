Halliburton Company (HAL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 24, 2023 12:42 PM ETHalliburton Company (HAL)
Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call January 24, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Coleman - Senior Director of Investor Relations

Jeff Miller - Chairman, President and CEO

Eric Carre - Executive Vice President and CFO

Conference Call Participants

David Anderson - Barclays

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan

James West - Evercore ISI

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs

Luke Lemoine - Piper Sandler

Chase Mulvehill - Bank of America

Scott Gruber - Citi

Stephen Gengaro - Stifel

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2022 Halliburton Company Earnings Conference Call [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, David Coleman, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

David Coleman

Hello, and thank you for joining the Halliburton Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call. We will make the recording of today's webcast available on Halliburton's Web site after this call. Joining me today are Jeff Miller, Chairman, President and CEO; and Eric Carre, Executive Vice President and CFO. Some of today's comments may include forward-looking statements, reflecting Halliburton's views about future events. These matters involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to materially differ from our forward-looking statements. These risks are discussed in Halliburton's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, recent current reports on Form 8-K and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. We undertake no obligation to revise or publicly update any forward-looking statement for any reason. Our comments today also include non-GAAP financial measures. Additional details and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in our fourth quarter earnings release and in the quarterly results and presentation section of our Web site.

