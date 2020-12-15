Tech Stocks Have Crashed: Buy Palantir

Jan. 24, 2023 2:30 PM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)1 Comment
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Marketplace

Summary

  • Palantir was once a high-flying tech angel trading at unrealistically high valuations.
  • The reasons for the bubble made sense, as the company is arguably a leader in artificial intelligence.
  • With the crash in tech stocks, the valuation has been reset to one de-void of hype.
  • The company has a net cash balance sheet and is generating positive free cash flow, making it arguably one of the higher quality picks in the tech sector today.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Best Of Breed Growth Stocks get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare - New AI Applications in Medicine

ArtemisDiana

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) once traded to the stratosphere as it was seen to be a top pick on the growth of artificial intelligence. The enthusiasm has faded, with the stock crashing alongside a broader tech crash. It appears that the company has

Chart
Data by YCharts

government business

2022 Q3 Presentation

Commercial revenues

2022 Q3 Presentation

US Commercial

2022 Q3 Presentation

net dollar retention rate

2022 Q3 Presentation

customer count

2022 Q3 Presentation

operating margin

2022 Q3 Presentation

balance sheet

2022 Q3 Presentation

guidance

2022 Q3 Presentation

consensus estimates

Seeking Alpha

Growth stocks have crashed. Want my top picks in the market today? I have provided for Best of Breed Growth Stocks subscribers the Tech Stock Crash List Parts 1 & 2, the list of names I am buying amidst the tech crash.

Get access to Best of Breed Growth Stocks:

  • My portfolio of the highest quality growth stocks.
  • My best 6-8 investment reports monthly.
  • My top picks in the beaten down tech sector.
  • My investing strategy for the current market.
  • and much more

Subscribe to Best of Breed Growth Stocks today!

This article was written by

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
27.18K Followers
High conviction investment ideas in the winners of tomorrow.

Julian Lin is a top ranked financial analyst. Julian Lin runs Best Of Breed Growth Stocks, a research service uncovering high conviction ideas in the winners of tomorrow. 

Get access to his highest conviction ideas here


Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR, GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks portfolio.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.