Sell TLT Before Yield Curve Flattens

AAJJ Investment Research profile picture
AAJJ Investment Research
387 Followers

Summary

  • The iShares 20+ Year Treasuries Bond ETF rose over 16% since recording a low in October 2022.
  • Conditions suggest that TLT could decline sharply within the next 10 to 60 days.
  • Traders seeking an attractive short-term trading opportunity could consider selling TLT short from $107 with a Take-profit target of $100.
United States Treasury

JTSorrell

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) recovered over 16% since recording its 2022 low of $91.19 in October. This was after TLT crashed by more than -46% from its peak - an unprecedented decline in the post-GFC era. Although the long-term outlook for TLT is

This article was written by

AAJJ Investment Research profile picture
AAJJ Investment Research
387 Followers
I am a Chartered Market Technician (CMT) with over 6 years of experience in investing. I currently work in the luxury retail sector after spending six years as an investment advisor for ultra-high net worth clients for a renowned international private bank. I am a keen follower of markets and invest my own money in stocks and ETFs via cash markets and option strategies.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TLT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.