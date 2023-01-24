SmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 24, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Miller Welborn - Chairman

William Carroll Jr. - President and Chief Executive Officer

Ronald Gorczynski - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Rhett Jordan - Chief Credit Officer

Nate Strall - Director of Corporate Strategy

Conference Call Participants

Brett Rabatin - Hovde Group

Thomas Wendler - Stephens Inc.

Graham Dick - Piper Sandler

Feddie Strickland - Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Catherine Mealor - KBW

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the SmartFinancial Inc. Earnings Release and Conference Call. My name is Glenn and I'll be the moderator for today's call. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand you over to your host, Miller Welborn to begin. Miller, please go ahead.

Miller Welborn

Thanks Glenn. Good morning to all of you and we appreciate you joining us today for our Q4 2022 earnings call. We're excited to be on the call this morning to visit with each of you about our bank. We've continued to make great progress on all fronts, execute better every quarter and deliver quality shareholder returns. We thank you for the interest that you all have in our progress, and it's important for us to hear your questions, comments and feedback.

Joining me on the call today are Billy Carroll, our President and CEO, Ron Gorczynski, our CFO, Rhett Jordan, our CCO, and Nate Strall, our Director of Corporate Strategy.

Before we get started, I'd like to ask each of you to please refer to Page 2 of our deck that we filed yesterday evening for the normal and customary disclaimers and forward-looking statements, comments, please take a minute to review these. Q4 was a fantastic quarter for our company and we're very proud of what we were able to accomplish for the quarter and for

