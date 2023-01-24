Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 24, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Tryniski - President and CEO

Joseph Sutaris - EVP and CFO

Dimitar Karaivanov - EVP of Financial Services and Corporate Development

Conference Call Participants

Alex Twerdahl - Piper Sandler

Matthew Breese - Stevens

Chris O'Connell - KBW

Erik Zwick - The Hovde Group

Operator

Welcome to the Community Bank System Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Please note that this presentation contains forward-looking statements within the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, markets and economic environment in which the company operates. Such statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in these statements. These risks are detailed in the company's Annual Report and Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

[Operator Instructions] Please also note that this call is being recorded today. Today's call presenters are Mark Tryniski, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Joseph Sutaris, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. They will also be joined by Dimitar Karaivanov, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for the question-and-answer session. Gentlemen, you may begin the call.

Mark Tryniski

Thank you Joe. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining our year-end conference call. We hope everyone is well. Earnings for the quarter were very good, infact our best quarter ever ex-reserve releases last year. We reported record revenues, record PPNR and record GAAP EPS ex acquisition expenses.

Loan growth was very strong across all our portfolio up 12% annualized over the third quarter and the deposit base remains sound with respect to retention and rate. Joe will comment further on the

